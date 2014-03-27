http://www.menards.com… More
http://www.menards.com… More
JEFF.PEZZANO@CUMULUS.COM… More
Stop by Sarchione Ford in Randolph! Just a short drive from anywhere in K-Country on St. Rt. 44!… More
Your Local Northeast Ohio Ford Dealers…… More
Dierks Bentley enlisted the help of his wife, Cassidy, for the seductive new video for “Black,” which was shot over four days in Iceland. “We’ve been talking about Iceland as a location since before I even released the album last year, but I never thought we’d actually go. The next thing I know, there’s a…… More
Kristian Bush is squeezing out every bit of “new” that the “new year” has to offer. In addition to scoring the new musical, Troubadour, a romantic comedy set in Nashville in the 1950s that opens in Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre on Jan. 18, the former Sugarland patriarch is releasing a new single, “Sing Along,” on January…… More
Sturgill Simpson continued his momentum-generating 2016—one that saw him drop a Billboard No. 1 album and earn two Grammy nominations—by performing as the first musical guest on Saturday Night Live in 2017. After opening his SNL gig with a brassy performance of “Keep It Between the Lines,” Sturgill capped his stint with a guitar-smashing rendition…… More
“Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” singer Toby Keith has added his name to the list of artists who will perform during next week’s inauguration festivities for President-elect Donald Trump. Toby will perform at Trump’s Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday, Jan. 19, along with “God Bless the…… More