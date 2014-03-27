HTTP://WWW.OPERATIONWARM.ORG/YOUNGSTOWN… More
Brantley Gilbert dropped a new video for his current single, “The Ones That Like Me.” The bucolic black-and-white clip features Brantley hitting the open road on his motorcycle, hanging at the river and spending some time in the countryside. Penned by Brantley, Blake Chaffin and Bobby Pinson, “The Ones That Like Me” is currently No.…… More
After 39 weeks at country radio, Russell Dickerson’s “Yours” hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in January. The tune, which was co-penned by Russell, Casey Brown and Parker Welling, was inspired by Russell’s relationship with his wife, Kailey. “People just connected to ‘Yours,’ and shared it and it became this…… More
From pickups to makeup, country stars pitch a plethora of products as television commercial spokespersons. But how many have danced with the Devil to pitch the perilous powers of fast food? Well, we’re glad you asked, because we found more than a few who have sold their deep-fried souls for a song and dance, including…… More
Sam Hunt only released one song in 2017—“Body Like a Back Road”—and it turned out to be the most popular country song of the year. According to Nielsen Music, “Body Like a Back Road” was the Top-Selling Digital Song of 2017, moving more than 1.8 million units. The tune spent a record 34 weeks atop…… More