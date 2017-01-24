Watch Tucker Beathard Act Like a Jackass in New Video for “Momma and Jesus”

Tucker Beathard is celebrating his 22nd birthday today (Jan. 24) with the release of his new video for “Momma and Jesus,” a Jackass-inspired clip full of Tucker and his buddies undertaking Johnny Knoxville-like shenanigans that include mini-bikes, shopping carts, naked blow-up dolls, paintball, cross-dressing, nudity and more.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that’s a part of who I am—the daredevil side,” says Tucker to Nash Country Daily. “I can be quiet and introverted, but at the same time I’ve always loved not acting my age and doing stupid stunts and making stupid videos. ‘Momma and Jesus’ gave us a great excuse to go out and do that in the video. It’s an out-there-kind-of-video, so 50 percent of people will think it’s great because it’s so different and 50 percent will absolutely hate it. It’s different. That’s all I care about. You’ve got to stand out somehow.”

So far, Tucker’s music has been standing out. After his debut single, “Rock On,” climbed to No. 2 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in October 2016, Tucker embarked on his own headlining Rock On College Tour with Aubrie Sellers. He made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Jan. 14, and as “Momma and Jesus” makes its way up the chart—currently at No. 55—Tucker will join Brantley Gilbert’s Devil Don’t Sleep Tour for a string of dates beginning on Feb. 2.

“My headlining tour was an awesome experience because I got to see what works and what doesn’t, what songs fans respond to,” says Tucker. “Playing a full 90-minute show definitely helps you hone your craft in a lot of different aspects, especially keeping the crowd involved. That was great preparation for bigger tours, like going out with Brantley. I can cram all the positives from those shows into his tour.”

Check out Tucker’s new video for “Momma and Jesus,” and catch Tucker on tour with Brantley and Luke Combs on Feb. 2.