Watch Cassadee Pope Perform “Kisses at Airports” on the Hallmark Channel

As Cassadee Pope gears up for the Grammys in three weeks (she’s nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Think of You” with Chris Young), she stopped by the Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family to chat with the hosts and perform an acoustic version of “Kisses at Airports.” The tune, which was written by Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington and Chase McGill, is featured on Cassadee’s 2016 EP, Summer.

Check out Cassadee’s performance below, and be sure to keep an eye out for her at the Grammys on Feb. 12.