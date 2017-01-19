Our List of the 50+ Country Stars Who Follow Donald Trump on Twitter May Surprise You

For shits and giggles, I attempted a hard-target search for every country artist who follows President-elect Donald Trump on Twitter (@RealDonaldTrump), and compiled a list of more than 50 names.
What does this prove? Nothing. While many of the artists may be Trump supporters, there are probably plenty who just want to stay up to date with his many tweets (good luck), as well as some detractors who want to fan their flames of disgust.
A couple of interesting factoids from the search:
- Artists with a current single on the Billboard Country Airplay chart Top 40 who follow Trump: Michael Ray (“Think a Little Less” #14), Chris Janson (“Holdin’ Her” #26), Darius Rucker (“If I Told You” #30), RaeLynn (“Love Triangle” #34), Justin Moore (“Somebody Else Will” #35), and Locash (“Ring on Every Finger” #40).
- Two-thirds of the Dixie Chicks follow Trump (no Martie Maguire).
- Two-thirds of Rascal Flatts follow Trump (no Gary LeVox).
- Three-fourths of the Oak Ridge Boys follow Trump (no William Lee Golden).
- Big & Rich’s John Rich follows Trump, but Big Kenny does not.
- Carrie Underwood does not follow Trump, but her husband, Mike Fisher, does.
Check out the list of @RealDonaldTrump followers below.
A Thousand Horses: @AThousandHorses
Bellamy Brothers: @BellamyBrothers
Billy Currington: @BillyCurrington
Brooke Eden: @BrookeEdenMusic
Chris Cagle: @ChrisCagle
Chris Janson: @Janson_Chris
Chuck Wicks: @ChuckWicksMusic
Colt Ford: @ColtFord
Craig Morgan: @CMorganMusic
Craig Wayne Boyd: @CWBYall
Darius Rucker: @DariusRucker
Drake White: @DrakeWhite
Duane Allen (Oak Ridge Boys): @DuaneAllen
Emily Strayer (Dixie Chicks): @EmilyRobison
GaryAllan: @GaryAllan
Gatlin Brothers: @GatlinBrothers
Hayes Carll: @HayesCarll
Jackie Lee: @JackieLeeMusic
Jake Owen: @JakeOwen
Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts): @JayDeMarcus
Jessie James Decker: @JessieJDecker
Joe Bonsall (Oak Ridge Boys): @JoeBonsall
Joe Don Rooney (Rascal Flatts): @JoeDonRooney
John Michael Montgomery: @JM2Squared
John Rich (Big & Rich): @JohnRich
Justin Moore: @JustinColeMoore
Kelly Willis: @KellyWRobison
Larry Gatlin: @LarryGatlin
Here are our thoughts America … @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Rt7DZ2dv4g
— Larry Gatlin (@LarryGatlin) November 9, 2016
Lee Ann Womack: @LeeAnnWomack
Lee Greenwood: @TheLeeGreenwood
Locash: @LocashMusic
Love and Theft: @LoveAndTheft
Lyle Lovett: @LyleLovett
Marie Osmond: @MarieOsmond
Mark Wills: @MarkWillsMusic
Marty Raybon (Shenandoah): @MartyRaybon
Merle Haggard: @MerleHaggard
Michael Ray: @MichaelRayMusic
Morgan Wallen: @MorganCWallen
Natalie Maines (Dixie Chicks): @1NatalieMaines (unverified account)
Just so you know…I’m ashamed the President elect is the President elect every single second of every single day.
— Natalie Maines (@1NatalieMaines) January 9, 2017
Neil Perry (The Band Perry): @TheNeilPerry
Oak Ridge Boys: @OakRidgeBoys
RaeLynn: @RaeLynn
Randy Houser: @RandyHouser
Ray Scott: @RayalityCheck
Richard Sterban (Oak Ridge Boys): RASterban
Ricky Skaggs: @RickySkaggs
Rodney Atkins: @RodneyAtkins
Sammy Kershaw: @SammyKershaw
Scotty McCreery: @ScottyMcCreery
Shenandoah: @ShenandoaBand
Smo: @TheRealBigSmo
Stoney LaRue: @StoneyLaRue
T. Graham Brown: @TGrahamBrown1
Thompson Square: @ThompsonSquare
Travis Tritt: @TravisTritt
Trick Pony: @TrickPonyMusic
Ty Herndon: @TyHerndonCom
Uncle Kracker: @UncleKracker
Wheeler Walker Jr: @WheelerWalkerJr