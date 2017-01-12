Tim McGraw and Faith to Be Featured in Upcoming Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been country music’s power couple for the last 20 years, and now the darling duo will be the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Continuing its weeklong rollout of upcoming exhibits in 2017—which include Jason Aldean, Shania Twain and Loretta Lynn—the Hall of Fame announced today (Jan. 12) that Tim and Faith will be featured in an exhibit that open on Nov. 17, 2017, and runs through May 13, 2018.

The @TheTimMcGraw & @FaithHill exhibit opens November 17, 2017! To celebrate we’re going all Tim & Faith all day! #CMHOF50 pic.twitter.com/NeUzku6Dfi — Country Music HOF (@countrymusichof) January 12, 2017

Tim and Faith, who celebrated 20 years of marriage in October 2016, will hit the road together for their 65-date Soul2Soul Tour in April, with dates running through October.