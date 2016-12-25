Ashley Monroe And Husband John Danks Expecting First Child

Christmas day is as good a time as any to share joyous news with the world and Ashley Monroe did just that when she announced, via her twitter page, that she is pregnant with her first child.

“Best present ever. Merry Christmas everyone.. So many new things coming in 2017!!,” she said along with a photo of the sonogram.

Best present ever. Merry Christmas everyone.. So many new things coming in 2017!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HaSRqlEihU — Ashley Monroe (@ashleymonroe) December 25, 2016

Ashley married Atlanta Braves pitcher John Danks in Oct. 2013 at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee. This past October, the “Weed Instead of Roses” singer celebrated her 3rd wedding anniversary, returning to the location where the couple exchanged their vows and she shared the occasion on Twitter.

“Three years of marriage and we are already lookin’ alike,” she posted. “Back at @blackberryfrm to celebrate.”

Three years of marriage and we are already lookin’ alike. 🤔 Back at @blackberryfrm to celebrate. 🙌🏼❤️🙏 👰🏼🌌 pic.twitter.com/X8L8R8b2gl — Ashley Monroe (@ashleymonroe) October 26, 2016

Ashley’s critically acclaimed third studio album, The Blade, featuring the single, “On To Something Good” was released in July 2015.

NCD sends it’s congratulations to the happy couple.