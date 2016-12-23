“Nash Country Daily” Readers Vote Blake Shelton’s “If I’m Honest” the Best Country Album of 2016

It turns out, honesty is the best policy, at least when it comes to the best country album of 2016.

Nash Country Daily nominated 10 albums, and then we asked you—our readers—to vote for the best country album of 2016. And vote you did.

After casting thousands of ballots, one album reigned supreme: Blake Shelton’s If I’m Honest, which garnered 50 percent of the vote.

If I’m Honest, Blake’s 10th studio album, dropped in May and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard 200. The album has also produced three Top 10 singles, including “Came Here to Forget,” which reached No. 1.

Rounding out the Top 5 in our Best Album Vote: Keith Urban’s Ripcord (16%), Miranda Lambert’s The Weight of These Wings (14%), Brandy Clark’s Big Day in a Small Town (7%) and Loretta Lynn’s Full Circle (4%).

Thanks for voting and don’t forget to vote for NCD’s Best Single of 2016 now.